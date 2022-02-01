Syracuse Crunch to Hold Women in Sports Night February 5
February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Women in Sports Night on Saturday, Feb. 5 when the team hosts the Charlotte Checkers at 7 p.m.
As part of the night, the SUNY Cortland women's ice hockey team will host SUNY Plattsburgh at the Upstate Medical University Arena at 1 p.m. These two nationally top-10 ranked teams are battling for crucial Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) points. The game is free and open to the public.
Following the collegiate game, the Crunch will hold a Women in Sports Panel at The Oncenter Convention Center from 4 to 5 p.m. The panel will feature SUNY Cortland Assistant Director of Athletics Jaclyn Lawrence, Learfield Syracuse Sports Properties Partnership Services Manager Ally McConaughy and Syracuse Crunch Vice President of Communications and Digital Media Megan Cahill.
Admission to the Women in Sports Panel is free for all high school and college students, but attendees must preregister by calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444. In addition to admission to the panel, all attendees will receive a complimentary ticket to the Crunch game.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.