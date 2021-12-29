Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nolan Stevens from the St. Louis Blues in Exchange for Will Bitten

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nolan Stevens from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Will Bitten.

Stevens, 25 (7/22/96), has collected 12 points (3-9=12) including two power-play goals and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Springfield Falcons in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Brantford, Ontario owns 79 points (27-52=79) and 44 PIM in 156 career AHL games with San Antonio, Utica and Springfield (2018-21). He recorded 118 points (57-61=118) and 80 PIM in 132 games during four seasons at Northeastern University (2014-18). Stevens served as captain in his senior season and assistant captain in his junior season at Northeastern. He played for the United States Under-18 team in 2013-14 and the United States National Development Team in 2012-13.

Stevens was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Bitten, 23 (7/10/98), tallied eight points (3-5=8) in 23 games with the Iowa Wild this season. He was acquired by Minnesota from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Gustav Olofsson on Oct. 3, 2018.

Up next, Minnesota plays the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Jan. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT. Iowa faces off against the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT.

