Admirals Game on Thursday Postponed

December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rockford IceHogs, the Admirals vs. IceHogs game scheduled for Thursday, December 30th at Panther Arena has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans who have tickets for the game on Thursday night have a couple of options:

They can use the ticket for the make-up date, which is yet to be determined. To do this fans should simply use the ticket originally printed for December 30.

They can exchange the ticket for a ticket to any of the Admirals seven January 2022 home games. Exchanges can be made be at the Admirals Office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave in the basement of the Milwaukee Theatre or at the Panther Arena Box Office.

The Admirals Cowbell giveaway, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, will now happen on Friday, January 7th and Pat McCurdy's performance has be moved to Saturday, January 29th.

For questions fans should contact the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or email tickets@milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.