Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. The Penguins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins. Tonight will mark the fifth meeting in December between the Bears and Penguins with Hershey holding a perfect 4-0-0-0 record.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-11-1-2) at Hershey Bears (13-9-2-1)

December 29, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #26 | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Mike Dietrich (#15)

Linespersons: Tom George (#61), Bill Lyons (#27)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears and Penguins face-off again tonight after battling on Monday at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Bears earned a 4-1 victory over their I-81 rivals sparked by a three-goal third period. Both teams traded power play goals with Sam Poulin scoring for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the first period, and Ryan Dmowski tallying for Hershey in the second frame to pull into a 1-1 tie. In the third period, Matt Moulson scored the eventual game-winner at 2:05 on the power play to give Hershey its first lead of the night. Dmowski scored again at 11:48, and less than a minute later Beck Malenstyn added an insurance marker at 12:27 to make the score 4-1 Hershey. The Bears outshot the Baby Pens 15-3 in the third period. Goaltender Hunter Shepard earned his first win for the Chocolate and White this season, stopping 24 of 25 shots.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING:

The Bears hold a 4-0-0-0 record versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to start the season, marking just the second time in team history the Bears have won the first four games of their season series against the Pens. The last time Hershey accomplished this feat was during the 2002-03 season with head coach Mike Foligno at the helm. Hershey has never started 5-0-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since the Baby Pens joined the AHL in 1999-2000.

THE BIG DMOWSKI:Forward Ryan Dmowski enjoyed the best game of his AHL career on Monday, posting three points (2g, 1a) in Hershey's win. The first-year Bear has goals in four straight games, tallying five goals and two assists in the stretch. He is tied with Grand Rapids' Turner Elson for the longest active goal streak in the AHL. Dmowski has an AHL career-high eight points (6g, 2a) in just 15 games this season. The East Lyme, Conn. native was signed to a professional tryout by Hershey on Nov. 6.

POWERED BY THE POWER PLAY:

The Bears went 3-for-6 on the power play in Monday's win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The strong effort improved Hershey to 6-for-16 (37.5%) on the man-advantage versus the Baby Pens this season. Monday also marked the first time this season the Chocolate and White scored three power play goals in a single game. The last time Hershey scored thrice on the man-advantage came in the final game of the 2020-21 season on May 16, as Hershey went 3-for-5 in a contest versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center. Much like he did on Monday, Matt Moulson also tallied a power play goal in that game.

MORE NEW FACES:

The Bears added an additional new body to the roster on Tuesday, signing forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk to a professional tryout. Mikhalchuk, 22, is in his second pro season and has scored 13 points (6g, 7a) in 17 games with the ECHL's Jacksoville IceMen this season. The native of Minsk, Belarus is a former 25-goal scorer with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League.

BEARS BITES:

Tonight is Hershey's final game of 2021. Hershey's record in 2021 over two seasons is 37-16-4-1...In the calendar year 2021, Hershey is 12-2-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...Hershey captain Matt Moulson posted a season-high three points (2g, 1a) on Monday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. His assist on Ryan Dmowski's third period goal was the 350th point of his AHL career...If he dresses, tonight will be the 300th professional game of Jordan Suban's career....Defenseman Cody Franson and forward Riley Sutter both had an assist in their returns to the lineup on Monday.

