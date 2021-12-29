Providence Bruins Comeback Comes up Short in 5-3 Loss to Rochester Americans

December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - After beginning the third period trailing 4-1, the Providence Bruins scored back-to-back goals to shrink the deficit to one, but the Rochester Americans found the empty net late in the game and defeated Providence, 5-3, on Wednesday night. The P-Bruins outshot the Amerks, 31-17, but went two-for-four on the penalty kill and zero-for-five on the power play.

STATS

- Jack Studnicka extended his point streak to five games with an assist. He has six points (2G, 4A) during that span.

- Oskar Steen scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season. He also leads Providence with 17 points.

- Steven Fogarty and Jesper Froden each recorded an assist. They are tied for the team-lead with 10 assists each.

- Samuel Asselin recorded a point for the second consecutive game, scoring his second goal of the season.

- Chris Wagner scored his fifth goal of the season, which is tied for third most on the team.

- Jakub Lauko recorded his seventh assist of the season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Hartford, Connecticut and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, December 31 at XL Center. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 26 35

HARTFORD 24 32

HERSHEY 26 31

PROVIDENCE 23 26

CHARLOTTE 27 30

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 24 21

LEHIGH VALLEY 24 20

BRIDGEPORT 30 24

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 1 2 3

ROCHESTER 1 3 1 5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.