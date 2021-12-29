Providence Bruins Comeback Comes up Short in 5-3 Loss to Rochester Americans
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - After beginning the third period trailing 4-1, the Providence Bruins scored back-to-back goals to shrink the deficit to one, but the Rochester Americans found the empty net late in the game and defeated Providence, 5-3, on Wednesday night. The P-Bruins outshot the Amerks, 31-17, but went two-for-four on the penalty kill and zero-for-five on the power play.
STATS
- Jack Studnicka extended his point streak to five games with an assist. He has six points (2G, 4A) during that span.
- Oskar Steen scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season. He also leads Providence with 17 points.
- Steven Fogarty and Jesper Froden each recorded an assist. They are tied for the team-lead with 10 assists each.
- Samuel Asselin recorded a point for the second consecutive game, scoring his second goal of the season.
- Chris Wagner scored his fifth goal of the season, which is tied for third most on the team.
- Jakub Lauko recorded his seventh assist of the season.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Hartford, Connecticut and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, December 31 at XL Center. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
SPRINGFIELD 26 35
HARTFORD 24 32
HERSHEY 26 31
PROVIDENCE 23 26
CHARLOTTE 27 30
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 24 21
LEHIGH VALLEY 24 20
BRIDGEPORT 30 24
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 0 1 2 3
ROCHESTER 1 3 1 5
