Hartford Tops Islanders, 3-2
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (10-16-1-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, finished up their 2021 calendar year with a 3-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (14-6-2-2) at Webster Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Kyle MacLean and Collin Adams each scored against Hartford's Francois Brassard, but the Wolf Pack goaltender made 31 saves to win his AHL debut.
It was Bridgeport's fourth straight setback at home (0-3-0-1) and the club's fifth against Hartford this season (2-5-0-0)
The Islanders scored first for the sixth consecutive game when MacLean flipped a backhand shot past Brassard's glove from the doorstep at 3:37 of the second period. Paul Thompson stretched a pass to Erik Brown from his own end and Brown immediately centered a pass to MacLean, who moved behind the Wolf Pack defense and notched his first goal since Nov. 10th. It was his third tally of the season.
Hartford answered less than two minutes later and had three of the final four goals to win in regulation. Zach Berzolla scored in his AHL debut to tie the contest at the 5:35 mark, converting on a slap shot above the left circle that found its way past Ken Appleby's glove.
Cristiano DiGiacinto gave the Wolf Pack their first lead at 15:37 of the second period on a deflection and rebound following Hunter Skinner's long-range blast. It was DiGiacinto's fourth goal of the season, which made it 2-1 Hartford entering the intermission.
Adams gave the Islanders life at 5:34 of the third period when he collected the night's only power-play goal to knot the score at 2-2. With DiGiacinto in the box for hooking, Chris Terry laid out at the blue line to keep the puck in and found Arnaud Durandeau on the left wing. The third-year forward immediately fed Adams in the slot for a one-timer that beat Brassard for his second goal of the season.
Richards' game-winner came in the final three minutes on a successful drive to the net from the neutral zone. He settled Anthony Greco's pass and motored in behind Bridgeport's defense before converting a backhand shot, blocker side, for his second goal of the season at 17:39.
The Islanders finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Appleby (0-2-1) made 20 saves in his third AHL appearance this season and his first since Oct. 22nd.
Next Time Out: The Islanders return to the road this Saturday, Jan. 1st for a New Year's Day tilt against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.
