Goalie Garrett Metcalf Signed to PTO
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced they have signed goalie Garrett Metcalf to a PTO (professional try out).
Metcalf, 25, arrives from the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL where he has played in five games this season going 2-2-1, 1.84, .932. He played nine games with Utah last year going 4-4-0, 2.33, .915.
He played for three schools during his collegiate career from 2016-21 suiting up for Mass-Lowell, Mercyhurst College and Long Island University.
The 6'4" goaltender from Salt Lake City, UT had been a round 6 selection of the Anaheim Ducks in 2015. This is Metcalf's first opportunity in the AHL.
When Metcalf joined Utah last season, he was teammates with current Phantoms Charlie Gerard and Hayden Hodgson. Metcalf was also teammates with Gerard in 2014-15 and 2015-16 with the Madison Capitols in the USHL.
The Phantoms close out 2021 traveling to Utica to take on the league-leading Comets on Friday, December 31 at 5:00 p.m.
The Phantoms open 2022 with a New Year's Day game at PPL Center on Saturday, January 1 at 6:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
