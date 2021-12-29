Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Falls in Hershey, 6-1
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in their final game of 2021 to the Hershey Bears, 6-1, on Wednesday night at Giant Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-12-1-2) played even with their in-state rival during the opening frame, but Hershey pulled away with multi-goal outings in both the second and third periods.
It took until the second period for either team to light the lamp, but at 1:49 of the middle frame, Tobias Geisser gave the Bears the game's first goal.
Goals less than two minutes apart by Marcus Vela and Mason Morelli ran Hershey's lead to 3-0.
Bobby Nardella tacked on another tally for Hershey with 31 seconds left in the second period, but Jan Drozg promptly answered with a snipe to put the Penguins on the board.
Hershey reestablished its four-goal lead five minutes into the final frame on a point shot by Dylan McIlrath that ricocheted off a Penguins defenseman and past goalie Alex D'Orio. Ryan Dmowski rounded out the scoring at 6:21 of the third period.
D'Orio finished the game with 28 saves, while Hunter Shepard posted 19 stops for Hershey.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game will also be on the road on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Utica Comets. Game time between the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Penguins don't return home until a week later, Friday, Jan. 14, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop for Penguins vs. Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
