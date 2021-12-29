Henderson Silver Knights to Host Open Auditions for Jesters Promo Team

December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will be hosting open auditions for the Jesters promo & hype team. Jesters are a diverse group of men and women who will energize, enhance the production and entertain fans with a unique set of skills while executing promotions for all home games through the remainder 2021-22 season.

These roles are part-time and will be part of creating the game night atmosphere inside of the Silver Knights brand-new home arena, The Dollar Loan Center, and will also be expected to take part in events throughout the Henderson community.

Candidates must pre-register prior to attending auditions. Applications can be submitted here beginning today through January 16. All candidates will be notified with next steps via email.

Talents we're looking for include, but are not limited to:

Jugglers

Magicians

Dancers

Musicians

Tumblers

Baton Twirlers

Mimes

Etc.

Applications and auditions will be open to people of all gender identities. Ideal candidates will have a love of performing and a dedication to growing the sport of hockey and the Silver Knights brand. Applicants must be at least 18 years old by April 2, 2022 to apply. All positions are part time, but those selected must be able to attend all promo team practices and all Silver Knights home games during the 2021-22 campaign.

JESTERS OPEN AUDITIONS:

WHEN: Tuesday, January 18, check-in begins at 11:30, auditions start at noon

WHERE: The Space (3460 Cavaretta Ct., Las Vegas, NV 89103)

Pre-registration is required for those who would like to audition

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.