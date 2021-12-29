Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Calen Addison to Taxi Squad

December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Calen Addison from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad.

Addison, 21 (4/11/00), has recorded nine points (2-7=9), 29 penalty minutes (PIM) and 40 shots on goal in 17 games with Iowa this season. He ranks second among team defensemen in scoring. The 5-11, 173-pound native of Brandon, Man., has also played in three games with Minnesota this season. He recorded his first career NHL goal vs. Ottawa on Nov. 2, 2021. Addison made his NHL debut at Los Angeles on Feb. 16, 2021, and played in three games with the Wild last season. He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Addison made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 5 at Vegas on May 24, 2021, and registered an assist on the game-winning goal.

He has tallied one goal in six career NHL games with Minnesota and 33 points (8-25=33) in 51 career AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Iowa. Addison was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins with Alex Galchenyuk and a first-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft (Carson Lambos) in exchange for Jason Zucker on Feb. 10, 2020. He wears sweater No. 59 with the Wild.

Up next, Minnesota plays the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Jan. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT. Iowa faces off against the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

