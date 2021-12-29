St. Louis Blues Recall F Alexei Toropchenko from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Alexei Toropchenko from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Toropchenko, 22, was originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 113th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. This season, the 6'6, 222-pound forward has collected 11 points (six goals, five assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Thunderbirds. He made his NHL debut with St. Louis on Dec. 14 against the Dallas Stars and has skated in three games for the Blues this season.

