Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to Taxi Squad
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned goaltender Arvid Söderblom (AHR-vihd SOH-duhr-blewm) to the taxi squad from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Söderblom, playing in his first professional season in North America, has posted a 4-5-0 record with a .915 save percentage in nine games with Rockford during the 2021-22 campaign. His save percentage shares sixth among qualified AHL rookie netminders. Soderblom made 40 saves in his AHL debut on Oct. 16 at Chicago.
Söderblom, 22, originally agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on a two-year entry-level contract on May 13, 2021. He was second in the Swedish Hockey League with a .922 save percentage, shared second with a 2.03 goals-against average and four shutouts in 22 regular-season appearances during the 2020-21 campaign for Skellefteå AIK. He also appeared in two postseason contests and posted a .951 save percentage and 1.54 goals-against average.
The Göteborg, Sweden native went 16-14-0 with a .924 SV%, 2.38 GAA and two shutouts in 32 appearances with Tingsryds AIF of the HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second division during the 2019-20 season. Söderblom made his SHL debut in the 2016-17 season with Frölunda HC, appearing in one game.
His brother, Elmer was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 National Hockey League Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2021
- Red Wings Reassign Brattstrom, Witkowski to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to Taxi Squad - Rockford IceHogs
- Thursday's IceHogs Game at Milwaukee Is Postponed; IceHogs Issue Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Game on Thursday Postponed - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Postpones Thursday's Rockford-Milwaukee Game - AHL
- Belleville Sens Bolster Analytics and Data Department - Belleville Senators
- Blues Acquire F Will Bitten from Minnesota - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Come See the ZOOperstars in Condorstown Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nolan Stevens from the St. Louis Blues in Exchange for Will Bitten - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Calen Addison to Taxi Squad - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Post Holiday Slate with 'Battle of Connecticut' Rematch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Remi Elie from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins and Versiti Blood Center Team up for Blood Drive - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Goalie Garrett Metcalf Signed to PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Springfield Game - AHL
- Tonight's Utica-Springfield Game Postponed - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Play League-Leading 30th Game Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to Taxi Squad
- Thursday's IceHogs Game at Milwaukee Is Postponed; IceHogs Issue Medical Update
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay and Goalie Tom Aubrun from Indy
- Goaltender Collin Delia Recalled to the Blackhawks
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update