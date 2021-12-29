Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to Taxi Squad

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned goaltender Arvid Söderblom (AHR-vihd SOH-duhr-blewm) to the taxi squad from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Söderblom, playing in his first professional season in North America, has posted a 4-5-0 record with a .915 save percentage in nine games with Rockford during the 2021-22 campaign. His save percentage shares sixth among qualified AHL rookie netminders. Soderblom made 40 saves in his AHL debut on Oct. 16 at Chicago.

Söderblom, 22, originally agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on a two-year entry-level contract on May 13, 2021. He was second in the Swedish Hockey League with a .922 save percentage, shared second with a 2.03 goals-against average and four shutouts in 22 regular-season appearances during the 2020-21 campaign for Skellefteå AIK. He also appeared in two postseason contests and posted a .951 save percentage and 1.54 goals-against average.

The Göteborg, Sweden native went 16-14-0 with a .924 SV%, 2.38 GAA and two shutouts in 32 appearances with Tingsryds AIF of the HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second division during the 2019-20 season. Söderblom made his SHL debut in the 2016-17 season with Frölunda HC, appearing in one game.

His brother, Elmer was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 National Hockey League Draft.

