Bears Remain Perfect against the Pens, Win 6-1 on Wednesday Night
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears closed 2021 on a high note, winning 6-1 over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. Hershey improved to 5-0-0-0 in their season series against the Penguins for the first time in club history. The Bears return to action on Sunday, Jan. 2 when they host the Bridgeport Islanders for the first time this season.
After a scoreless first period, the Chocolate and White produced a season-high four goal frame to salvage a 4-0 lead. In a night of firsts, Tobias Geisser started the scoring with his first career AHL goal at the 1:49 mark of the 2nd period. From the left point, Geisser snapped a perfect shot past a screened Alex D'Orio for his personal milestone. The Bears doubled their advantage courtesy of Marcus Vela's first career AHL goal at 5:28. On an offensive rush, Ryan Dmowski dropped a pass in the slot for Vela, who beat D'Orio for the eventual game-winning goal.
Mason Morelli tallied a four point night (1g, 3a), and gave Hershey a 3-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 7:21. Morelli's persistence in the offensive zone paid dividends after burying his own rebound at the side of the net. Bobby Nardella rounded out Hershey's second period explosion with a blast from the left point at 19:29. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered with their lone marker at 19:42 of the stanza from Jan Drozg. Shots after 40 minutes were 26-16 Bears.
In the final period, Dylan McIlrath scored his second goal of the season at 5:13 with helpers from Shane Gersich and Morelli. Only 68 seconds later, Dmowski hit pay-dirt to extend his goal scoring streak to five consecutive games. Dmowski finished the night with one goal and one assist. Final shots on goal were 34-20 Hershey. Hunter Shepard earned his second victory of the season in net with 19 saves on 20 shots.
The Bears were held without a power play for the entire night and went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Hershey's record improves to 14-9-2-1.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2021
- Hammond and Rossi Lead Wild to 3-2 Overtime Victory over Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Falls in Hershey, 6-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Comeback Comes up Short in 5-3 Loss to Rochester Americans - Providence Bruins
- Hartford Tops Islanders, 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Remain Perfect against the Pens, Win 6-1 on Wednesday Night - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Rallies for 3-2 Overtime Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Score Late to Knock off Islanders 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Henderson Silver Knights to Host Open Auditions for Jesters Promo Team - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Sign Five to PTO's, Recall Brassard and Berzolla from Loan, Elmer Reassigned by Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Alexei Toropchenko from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ontario Roster Moves Announced - Ontario Reign
- Red Wings Reassign Brattstrom, Witkowski to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to Taxi Squad - Rockford IceHogs
- Thursday's IceHogs Game at Milwaukee Is Postponed; IceHogs Issue Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Game on Thursday Postponed - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Postpones Thursday's Rockford-Milwaukee Game - AHL
- Belleville Sens Bolster Analytics and Data Department - Belleville Senators
- Blues Acquire F Will Bitten from Minnesota - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Come See the ZOOperstars in Condorstown Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nolan Stevens from the St. Louis Blues in Exchange for Will Bitten - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Calen Addison to Taxi Squad - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Post Holiday Slate with 'Battle of Connecticut' Rematch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Remi Elie from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins and Versiti Blood Center Team up for Blood Drive - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Goalie Garrett Metcalf Signed to PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Springfield Game - AHL
- Tonight's Utica-Springfield Game Postponed - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Play League-Leading 30th Game Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Bears Remain Perfect against the Pens, Win 6-1 on Wednesday Night
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m.
- Bears Add Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk on Tryout
- Bears Weekly #11: Hershey Wraps up Successful 2021, Looks Ahead to 2022
- Dmowski Scores Twice, Bears Blitz Penguins 4-1