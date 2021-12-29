Bears Remain Perfect against the Pens, Win 6-1 on Wednesday Night

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears closed 2021 on a high note, winning 6-1 over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. Hershey improved to 5-0-0-0 in their season series against the Penguins for the first time in club history. The Bears return to action on Sunday, Jan. 2 when they host the Bridgeport Islanders for the first time this season.

After a scoreless first period, the Chocolate and White produced a season-high four goal frame to salvage a 4-0 lead. In a night of firsts, Tobias Geisser started the scoring with his first career AHL goal at the 1:49 mark of the 2nd period. From the left point, Geisser snapped a perfect shot past a screened Alex D'Orio for his personal milestone. The Bears doubled their advantage courtesy of Marcus Vela's first career AHL goal at 5:28. On an offensive rush, Ryan Dmowski dropped a pass in the slot for Vela, who beat D'Orio for the eventual game-winning goal.

Mason Morelli tallied a four point night (1g, 3a), and gave Hershey a 3-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 7:21. Morelli's persistence in the offensive zone paid dividends after burying his own rebound at the side of the net. Bobby Nardella rounded out Hershey's second period explosion with a blast from the left point at 19:29. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered with their lone marker at 19:42 of the stanza from Jan Drozg. Shots after 40 minutes were 26-16 Bears.

In the final period, Dylan McIlrath scored his second goal of the season at 5:13 with helpers from Shane Gersich and Morelli. Only 68 seconds later, Dmowski hit pay-dirt to extend his goal scoring streak to five consecutive games. Dmowski finished the night with one goal and one assist. Final shots on goal were 34-20 Hershey. Hunter Shepard earned his second victory of the season in net with 19 saves on 20 shots.

The Bears were held without a power play for the entire night and went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Hershey's record improves to 14-9-2-1.

