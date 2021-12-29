Griffins and Versiti Blood Center Team up for Blood Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the need of blood on the rise during the holiday season, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will once again host a blood drive at Van Andel Arena, on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Versiti will be taking appointments and walk-ins on Jan. 8 in the B, C, and D banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena. Please click here to schedule an appointment or call 866-642-5663. Versiti is looking to collect 54 pints of blood and has openings for 100 registered donors.

As a reprise of their highly successful blood drive at the arena last January, the Griffins and Versiti are offering everyone who registers and attempts to donate a Griffins swag bag, along with an entry into the Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes to win a brand-new car. Participants must be 18 years or older.

With coronavirus safety measures in place, all donors must wear a face covering. Please visit the Versiti website to view the most up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines.

