Griffins and Versiti Blood Center Team up for Blood Drive
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the need of blood on the rise during the holiday season, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will once again host a blood drive at Van Andel Arena, on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Versiti will be taking appointments and walk-ins on Jan. 8 in the B, C, and D banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena. Please click here to schedule an appointment or call 866-642-5663. Versiti is looking to collect 54 pints of blood and has openings for 100 registered donors.
As a reprise of their highly successful blood drive at the arena last January, the Griffins and Versiti are offering everyone who registers and attempts to donate a Griffins swag bag, along with an entry into the Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes to win a brand-new car. Participants must be 18 years or older.
With coronavirus safety measures in place, all donors must wear a face covering. Please visit the Versiti website to view the most up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2021
- Blues Acquire F Will Bitten from Minnesota - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Come See the ZOOperstars in Condorstown Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nolan Stevens from the St. Louis Blues in Exchange for Will Bitten - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Calen Addison to Taxi Squad - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Post Holiday Slate with 'Battle of Connecticut' Rematch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Remi Elie from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins and Versiti Blood Center Team up for Blood Drive - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Goalie Garrett Metcalf Signed to PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Springfield Game - AHL
- Tonight's Utica-Springfield Game Postponed - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Play League-Leading 30th Game Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.