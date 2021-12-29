Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Lehigh Valley Phantoms left wing Garrett Wilson (right) vs. the Hershey Bears

Weekly Recap

Tuesday, December 21

Phantoms 2 - Hershey Bears 1

Charlie Gerard scored his first goal with the Phantoms and Connor Bunnaman extended his goal-streak to three games in a 2-1 rivalry win over the Hershey Bears in the last game before the Holiday Break. Pat Nagle was barely more than three minutes away from his first career shutout before the Bears finally broke through. Lehigh Valley is on a five-game point streak and improved to 2-1-0 against the Bears

Upcoming

Friday, December 31, 5:00 - Phantoms at Utica Comets

The Phantoms close out 2021 against the top team in the league. The affiliate of the New Jersey Devils raced out to an AHL-record 13-0-0 start and have hardly slowed down since then with only one regulation loss in 21 games played (18-1-2). Many of these players came from the Binghamton Devils team that had only seven wins for all of last season. Former Flyers captain Kevin Dineen is the head coach of the Comets who has led the turn-around. Defenseman Reilly Walsh leads the Comets with 4-13-17. Utica took a 5-2 decision over the Phantoms on October 29.

Saturday, January 1, 6:05 - Phantoms vs. Bridgeport Islanders

The Phantoms open 2022 with a showdown against the Bridgeport Islanders at PPL Center. Former Phantoms Andy Andreoff and Cole Bardreau are leaders on the Bridgeport team although Bardreau has been called up to the Islanders' Taxi Squad. Bridgeport snagged a 4-1 decision at PPL Center on November 28 in the only meeting between the teams so far.

Taxi Squad Recalls:

The NHL has recently approved the return of optional Taxi Squads for teams that need to carry extra players with them. Five players have been recalled to join the Taxi Squad and Flyers roster on their upcoming western road-trip which begins on Wednesday night in Seattle:

F - Jackson Cates

F - Gerry Mayhew

D - Cam York

G - Felix Sandstrom

G - Kirill Ustimenko

Schedule Adjustments:

The Phantoms away game on Wednesday, December 22 at Hershey was postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears. A make-up date has not been announced.

The Phantoms home game on Wednesday, December 29 vs. Cleveland was postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters. A make-up date has not been announced. Fans with tickets for the December 29 game should hold on to their tickets which will be good for tjhe make-up date. Fans wishing to exchange their tickets for a different home game can do so by reaching out to the Phantoms: ticketsales@phantomshockey.com

Team Scoring Leaders

Gerry Mayhew 9-7-16

x - Morgan Frost 3-12-15

Garrett Wilson 6-8-14

Adam Clendening 3-8-11

Cal O'Reilly 3-8-11

Egor Zamula 2-9-11

x - Max Willman 8-2-10

Goaltending Leaders

Pat Nagle 4-0-2, 2.10, .913

Felix Sandstrom 3-7-3, 3.08, .896

Sam Ersson 0-2-1, 2.51, .906

Upcoming Schedule

Fri, Dec 31 at Utica Comets (5:00)

Sat, Jan 1 vs. Bridgeport Islanders (6:05) (PPL Center)

Wed, Jan 5 at Hershey Bears (7:00)

Fri, Jan 7 at Providence Bruins (7:05)

Sun, Jan 9 at Providence Bruins (3:05)

Upcoming Home Games:

Saturday, January 1 vs. Bridgeport Islanders (6:05)

Saturday, January 15 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05)

Sunday, January 16 vs. Toronto Marlies (3:05)

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

