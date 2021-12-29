Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Remi Elie from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Remi Elie from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Elie, 26, has skated in 12 games for Syracuse this season, scoring five goals and recording nine points. Elie ranks fourth on the Crunch for goals and has netted three goals in his last two games with Syracuse.

The Cornwall, Ontario, native has played in 106 career NHL games with the Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres, registering seven goals and 22 points. His last NHL appearance came February 1, 2019 while with the Sabres. He skated in 16 games during the 2018-19 season for Buffalo, notching an assist.

The Lightning acquired Elie via free agency on July 28, 2021.

