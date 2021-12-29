Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Remi Elie from Syracuse Crunch
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Remi Elie from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.
Elie, 26, has skated in 12 games for Syracuse this season, scoring five goals and recording nine points. Elie ranks fourth on the Crunch for goals and has netted three goals in his last two games with Syracuse.
The Cornwall, Ontario, native has played in 106 career NHL games with the Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres, registering seven goals and 22 points. His last NHL appearance came February 1, 2019 while with the Sabres. He skated in 16 games during the 2018-19 season for Buffalo, notching an assist.
The Lightning acquired Elie via free agency on July 28, 2021.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2021
- Blues Acquire F Will Bitten from Minnesota - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Come See the ZOOperstars in Condorstown Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nolan Stevens from the St. Louis Blues in Exchange for Will Bitten - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Recalls Defenseman Calen Addison to Taxi Squad - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Post Holiday Slate with 'Battle of Connecticut' Rematch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Remi Elie from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins and Versiti Blood Center Team up for Blood Drive - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Goalie Garrett Metcalf Signed to PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Springfield Game - AHL
- Tonight's Utica-Springfield Game Postponed - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Play League-Leading 30th Game Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Remi Elie from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jimmy Poreda to PTO
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltenders Maxime Lagace, Hugo Alnefelt and Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Jason Garrison to PTO
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Andrej Sustr, Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch