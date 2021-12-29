Come See the ZOOperstars in Condorstown Tonight

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign at 6:30 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. The world famous ZOOperstars! are in town to perform throughout the night. Kids are in free with a ticket purchase at the box office. Tonight's game is presented by Energy 95.3 FM & Dignity Health.

Scheduled to entertain all night: Mike Rainbow Trout, Tommy Laswodfish, Alex Frogriguez, Whale Gretzky. Kevin Duranteater, and Dick Flytale!

Holiday packs are still on sale including four ticket vouchers, a Jesse Puljujarvi bobblehead, and a large, one-topping pizza from Little Caesars!

