Come See the ZOOperstars in Condorstown Tonight
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign at 6:30 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. The world famous ZOOperstars! are in town to perform throughout the night. Kids are in free with a ticket purchase at the box office. Tonight's game is presented by Energy 95.3 FM & Dignity Health.
Scheduled to entertain all night: Mike Rainbow Trout, Tommy Laswodfish, Alex Frogriguez, Whale Gretzky. Kevin Duranteater, and Dick Flytale!
Holiday packs are still on sale including four ticket vouchers, a Jesse Puljujarvi bobblehead, and a large, one-topping pizza from Little Caesars!
