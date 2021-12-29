Red Wings Reassign Brattstrom, Witkowski to Griffins
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned defenseman Luke Witkowski and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.
Witkowski joined the Red Wings for the first time this year on Dec. 7 but did not see any game time in the NHL. From 2017-19, the blueliner spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5-6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 131 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes. Witkowski has spent eight years in the AHL with Syracuse and Grand Rapids, registering 48 points (9-39-48) and 664 penalty minutes in 280 contests. Through 19 games this season with the Griffins, the Holland, Mich., native has one assist and 45 penalty minutes, which is fourth among AHL defensemen.
Brattstrom has bounced around from the ECHL and AHL this season, and joined Detroit's taxi squad on Dec. 26. The netminder appeared in three games with Toledo from Nov. 20-Dec. 5, recording a 2-1-0 ledger with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage. Brattstrom allowed three goals or less in two of his three appearances with the Walleye. In the AHL, the Goteborg, Sweden, native has made four starts with a 5.32 goals against average and a 0.835 save percentage. Brattstrom, 24, was a sixth-round draft choice of the Red Wings in 2018 and is in the midst of his rookie campaign in North America.
