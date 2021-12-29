Ontario Roster Moves Announced
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today.
Forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Martin Frk have been loaned to Ontario, as well as defenseman Jacob Moverare and goaltender Garret Sparks.
In addition, the Reign have signed forward Nick Pastujov to a professional tryout agreement. Pastujov has played 24 games this season for the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, posting 23 points on 10 goals and 13 assists.
Pastujov, 23, is in his second professional season with Kansas City after spending four seasons at the University of Michigan from 2016-20. A native of Bradenton, Fla., Pastujov was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Ontario is scheduled to return to action Wednesday evening for a matchup in Bakersfield against the Condors at 6:30 p.m. The Reign's next home game is Friday night against Henderson for a New Year's Eve celebration at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
