Blues Acquire F Will Bitten from Minnesota
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired forward Will Bitten from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Nolan Stevens. Bitten will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Bitten, 23, was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round, 70th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Ottawa, Ontario, native has spent the past four seasons with the AHL's Iowa Wild. This season, the 5'11, 174-pound forward has tallied eight points (three goals, five assists) and six penalty minutes in 23 games. In 168 career AHL games, Bitten has tallied 77 points (31g+46a).
Forward Will Bitten with the Iowa Wild
