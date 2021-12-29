Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
December 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson, and right wings Bryce Kindopp, Vinni Lettieri and Buddy Robinson from the club's Taxi Squad to the active roster.
Center Danny O'Regan has been assigned to the Taxi Squad from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
