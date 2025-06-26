Sports stats

MLS Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo FC: Full Match Highlights: Bongokuhle Hlongwane Brace!

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video


Ã°Å¸"Âº Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The Ã°Å¸ÂÂ plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central