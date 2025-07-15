Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2025
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Chicago Sky 91-78 to move to 19-4 on the season
Napheesa Collier went off for 29 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, & 4 3PM in the win! Courtney Williams added in 18 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, & 4 STL.
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
