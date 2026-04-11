Meet Lauren Betts
Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Lauren Betts is a consistent presence in the paint
Catch the next steps in her journey in the #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY, Monday at 7pm/ET on ESPN!
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026
- Golden State Valkyries Re-Sign Guard Veronica Burton to Multi-Year Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Bolster Roster with Addition of Forward Monique Billings - Indiana Fever
- New Addition Billings Felt "Wanted and Valued" in Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Portland Fire Signs Guard Karlie Samuelson - Portland Fire
- Awak Kuier Returns to the Dallas Wings - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Re-Sign Olivia Nelson-Ododa - Connecticut Sun
- Zia Cooke and Mackenzie Holmes Return to the Storm - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Re-Sign Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard - Atlanta Dream
- Fire Sign Forward Bridget Carleton - Portland Fire
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Lexie Hull - Indiana Fever
- Fever Continue to Reload in Re-Signing Hull - Indiana Fever
- Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year and Ten-Time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Sign Forward Jessica Shepard - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky Sign Seven-Time All-Star Skylar Diggins - Chicago Sky
- Natisha Hiedeman Signs with Storm - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Three-Time All-Star Mitchell - Indiana Fever
- Mitchell Is Back as Fever Retain All-Star Core - Indiana Fever
- Washington Mystics Aquire 2028 First-Round Pick - Washington Mystics
- Chicago Sky Acquire Guard Jacy Sheldon - Chicago Sky
- Toronto Tempo Sign Six Players to Training Camp Contracts - Toronto Tempo
- Chicago Sky Sign 2021 WNBA Champion Azurá Stevens - Chicago Sky
- Toronto Tempo Sign Julie Allemand to Multi-Year Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Toronto Tempo Sign Brittney Sykes to Multi-Year Contract - Toronto Tempo
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