Meet Azzi Fudd

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Azzi Fudd is equipped with a pure jumper and effortless range

Follow her next steps in the #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

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