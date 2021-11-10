Max McCormick Assigned to Charlotte
November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Another forward has been added to the Checkers roster, with Seattle assigning Max McCormick to Charlotte.
The veteran forward appeared in five games during his stint with the Kraken. He now returns to Charlotte where he has logged five point (2g, 3a) in four games with the Checkers this season.
The Checkers kick off an extended road trip this Friday in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
