Penguins Silenced by Americans in 5-1 Loss
November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Rochester Americans, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (5-5-0-1) produced a season-high 42 shots on goal, but were shut down by Rochester goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
The Penguins came out strong right from the start, but the Americans were awarded a penalty shot during an early Wilkes-Barre/Scranton power play. Mark Jankowski converted on the penalty shot, making the score 1-0.
Jack Quinn found the back of the net at 6:08 on Rochester's second man advantage of the night. Less than two minutes later, Ryan MacInnis lengthened the lead to 3-0.
The constant offensive-zone pressure paid off for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton halfway through the middle frame. Sam Poulin got the Penguins on the board after adamantly stuffing the puck behind Luukkonen. However, the Americans responded with 1:25 left in the period, as Matěj Pekař made it 4-1 going into the second intermission.
The Americans sealed their victory by adding one more power-play goal from Brett Murray midway through the third period.
Filip Lindberg finished the night with 27 saves for the Penguins. Luukkonen turned away 41 bids to secure the win.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the ice on Friday, Nov. 12 for the first game of a back-to-back set against the Charlotte Checkers. Friday's game will feature $2 drafts from 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of the PA Prostate Cancer Coalition. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
The Penguins' short home stand comes to an end the next day, Saturday, Nov. 13, in their second game with the Checkers again. Game time on Saturday is slated for 6:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2021
- Second-Period Surge Sends Amerks Past Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Silenced by Americans in 5-1 Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Shortie Explosion - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Skarek Sacks Syracuse as Islanders Win, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Topped by Islanders, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Anas' 2nd Period Surge Puts T-Birds Back in Win Column - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Ride Strong Second Period Past Bears - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Morning Skate: Aiming for 8 Wednesday in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Teddy Bear Toss Tickets on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Blackhawks Assign Wyatt Kalynuk to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Max McCormick Assigned to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Assign Christopher Gibson to Charlotte, Checkers Recall Ryan Lohin from ECHL - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Hockey, Hops, Hot Dogs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Move Home Game Date to Sunday, February 20 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chicago Blackhawks Assign Isaak Phillips to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Thank Military and Veterans this Week - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hockey and Hops Is November 13 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Clurman Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Assign Bourque to Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview vs. San Diego: November 10 - Henderson Silver Knights
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Heat Eye Eight Straight Wednesday at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Benefiting Upstate Cancer Center November 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Begin Five-Game Road Trip Tonight in Syracuse - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andrej Sustr to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Conclude Road Swing at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hershey Bears Announce Multiple Roster Moves - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Assign Kalynuk to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, November 10 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Begin Road Trip in Syracuse Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Host the Wild on a Winning Weekday Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Silenced by Americans in 5-1 Loss
- Penguins Weekly
- Penguins Sign Defenseman Dylan Macpherson to PTO
- Penguins' Comeback Foiled in 4-3 Loss at Hartford
- Penguins Drop 6-2 Decision to Bruins