5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield

STOCKTON HEAT (7-0-1-0) at BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (4-4-0-1)

6:30 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Spreaker, Fox Sports Stockton 1280

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Adam Ruzicka (7)

Points - Adam Ruzicka (11)

Condors:

Goals - Seth Griffith (5)

Points - Seth Griffith (12)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 6-for-28, 21.4% (12th)/PK - 28-for-33, 84.8% (9th)

Condors:

PP - 10-for-41, 24.4% (7th)/PK - 28-for-35, 80.0% (t-18th)

1. HEAT INDEX

It's game day again and the Heat are looking to add to the win streak, entering Wednesday with a chance to tie Stockton's all-time long of eight games, set in 2020-21 with an early-season heater. The Heat last skated on Saturday, a 2-1 win over the visiting Abbotsford Canucks with goals from Eetu Tuulola and Matthew Phillips mixing with a 24-for-25 performance from Adam Werner between the pipes on the back end. Stockton looks to improve to 2-0-0-0 on the year against Bakersfield, with the Heat earning the win in the first meeting by a 4-2 final.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... 'Clap for the Wolfman, he gon' rate your record high.' The Guess Who may not have had rookie netminder Dustin Wolf in mind when writing the song 'Clap for the Wolfman,' but it's certainly an applicable anthem as the Gilroy, California native has a 4-0-1-0 record on the season with a .949 Save Percentage and 1.59 Goals Against Average. Wolf has competed twice this season on the road, including a 31-save performance at Bakersfield and going 23-for-24 at San Jose last Wednesday. THAT... Connor Zary hasn't seen competitive action since September 20, when he blocked a shot and sustained a broken ankle in a Flames-Oilers prospects game at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. The Flames' 2020 first round pick will look to regain his form from his taste of AHL action, when he totaled seven points in nine games to start the 2020-21 season. THE OTHER... The Heat proved their mettle in Saturday's win over Abbotsford, rallying in the second period to overcome an early deficit. Stockton had trailed for only 5:07 all season entering the game, then trailed for more than 22 minutes Saturday before a lightning-quick, one-two punch from Tuulola and Phillips over the span of just 39 seconds to take the decisive 2-1 edge.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Adam Ruzicka

Three times this season, Adam Ruzicka has been held off the score sheet. The first two times, he responded with back-to-back, multi-point efforts. We'll see if that trend continues today against a Bakersfield squad that held him scoreless in the teams' first meeting.

Condors - Seth Griffith

Bakersfield's leading scorer, Griffith has notched at least a point in all nine games this season, starting the campaign with a three-assist outing and most recently potting a pair of goals against the Ontario Reign on Saturday. Griffith was limited to one assist against Stockton on October 23.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Andy Welinski will play in his 200th AHL game.

Matthew Phillips is one goal away from 40 in his AHL career

Adam Ruzicka is two goals away from 30 in his AHL career

5. QUOTABLE

"We have good depth here. We have a lot of new guys coming in, filling roles that we need. Everyone's working their (butts) off and playing for each other." - Eetu Tuulola on the 2021-22 Stockton Heat

