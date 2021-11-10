Hockey and Hops Is November 13
November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will host Hockey and Hops Saturday, November 13 at 4 p.m. prior to their contest against Ontario at 7 p.m. from Tucson Arena.
Hockey and Hops will take place outside the arena in Eckbo Plaza. A game ticket that includes admission to the beer tasting event can be purchased HERE.
The event will feature over a dozen local Tucson breweries including:
Barrio Brewing Co.
BlackRock Brewers
Borderlands Brewing Company
Buqui Bichi Brewing
Catalina Brewing Company
Crooked Tooth Brewing Company
Dillinger Brewing Company
Dragoon Brewing Company
Grand Canyon Brewing Company
MotoSonora Brewing Company
Ten55 Brewing Company
All fans who attend Hockey and Hops will receive a Commemorative Shot Glass. Hockey and Hops coincides with the team's Military Appreciation Night where the team will pay tribute to those who serve or have served in the Military while wearing Military Appreciation themed Kachina jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game with proceeds going to Vet Tix. Vet Tix enriches the lives of our Military and Veterans by providing reintegration opportunities and family bonding experiences by providing free tickets to socially interactive events.
