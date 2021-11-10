Panthers Assign Christopher Gibson to Charlotte, Checkers Recall Ryan Lohin from ECHL

November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







With their goalie situation back to full strength, the Florida Panthers have assigned Christopher Gibson to Charlotte.

The netminder has been with the Panthers since Saturday but did not see any game action. He returns to the Checkers, where he has gone 1-3-0 with a 4.33 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage while registering over 30 saves in each of his last three appearances.

Additionally the Checkers have made a pair of moves up front, releasing Max Zimmer from his PTO and recalling Ryan Lohin from the ECHL's Allen Americans.

Lohin, who is on an AHL contract with the Checkers, is currently tied for 10th in the ECHL in scoring, having racked up eight points (6g, 2a) in six games. The third-year pro has accumulated 15 points (7g, 8a) in 28 career AHL games and spent the majority of last season with Syracuse tying for fourth on the Crunch in scoring.

The moves bolster the Checkers' roster as they prepare to embark on a six-game road trip over the next week and a half, starting this Friday in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

