Phantoms Ride Strong Second Period Past Bears

November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 4-1 decision on Wednesday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center. Mike Sgarbossa scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season for the Chocolate and White in the first period. Hershey returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 13 when they visit the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Sgarbossa's opening goal came only 3:19 into the first period following an offensive zone face-off. Garrett Pilon and Matt Moulson recorded the helpers. Shots after 20 minutes were 9-6 Hershey. In the middle frame, Lehigh Valley posted four unanswered goals behind two shorthanded tallies and a power play marker. Max Willman tallied the period's lone even-strength goal only 53 seconds in, followed by a power play goal from Gerry Mayhew at 11:32.

Ryan MacKinnon was whistled for a tripping infraction at 12:54, but the Phantoms tallied twice shorthanded to open their lead to 4-1. First, Jackson Cates won a race to a loose puck and buried a breakaway chance at the 13:56 mark, followed by Cal O'Reilly scoring on a 2-on-1 rush at 14:40. Shots after 40 minutes were 17-15 Bears. After a scoreless third period, shots on goal totaled 32-22 Hershey through 60 minutes in addition to the 4-1 final.

