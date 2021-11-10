Roadrunners Move Home Game Date to Sunday, February 20

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that their home game against Henderson originally scheduled for Monday, February 21 will now be played on Sunday, February 20 at 4 p.m.

New Game Date:

Sunday, February 20: 4 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson

Remove:

Monday, February 21

Henderson at Tucson

