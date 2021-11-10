Roadrunners Move Home Game Date to Sunday, February 20
November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that their home game against Henderson originally scheduled for Monday, February 21 will now be played on Sunday, February 20 at 4 p.m.
New Game Date:
Sunday, February 20: 4 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson
Remove:
Monday, February 21
Henderson at Tucson
