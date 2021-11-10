Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-1

November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - Urho Vaakanainen scored his first goal of the season and Samuel Asselin picked up his fourth assist in as many games, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday night, 4-1. Providence outshot Springfield, 35-33, went 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Kyle Keyser got the start in goal and made 29 saves for Providence.

STATS

- Urho Vaakanainen scored his first goal of the season with a wrist shot from the point.

- Matt Filipe picked up his second assist of the season on Vaakanainen's goal, while Samuel Asselin recorded his fourth assist in his last four contests.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, November 12 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 11 18

HARTFORD 11 15

HERSHEY 11 13

BRIDGEPORT 12 12

CHARLOTTE 9 9

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 11 11

PROVIDENCE 10 10

LEHIGH VALLEY 11 8

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SPRINGFIELD 1 2 1 4

PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 1

