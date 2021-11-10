Game Preview vs. San Diego: November 10

The Henderson Silver Knights are on the road for their next five games, starting off on Nov. 10 against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. PT at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record on the season is currently 5-3-1.

Last season, the HSK faced off against San Diego six times, with the Silver Knights winning five of the games. The last time the two teams met was in April 2021 for a two-game series in San Diego. Each team tallied one win after the meeting.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Seven games into their season, the San Diego Gulls have a 2-5-0 record, with one of those wins on home ice. They've had found most success with scoring in the second period, where they've earned eight of their 19 regulation goals.

San Diego's point leader, forward Jacob Perreault, has a total of 8 points (3G, 5A) in seven games played. He scored the game-winning shootout goal on Nov. 5 against Bakersfield, giving the team their second season win.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

The Henderson Silver Knights had a victorious weekend, winning a two-game series against the Tucson Roadrunners. Throughout the weekend, the Silver Knights saw goals from Lucas Elvenes, Maxim Marushev, Sven Bärtschi, Mason Primeau and Paul Cotter, Primeau notched his first AHL career goal, while goaltender Dylan Ferguson secured the first shutout of the season for Henderson and the second of his AHL career on Friday night. Ferguson successfully blocked 28 shots on goal. Logan Thompson made 32 saves in Saturday's win.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

HSK POINT LEADERS

Sven Bärtschi- 7 points (4G, 3A)

Pavel Dorofeyev- 7 points (4G, 3A)

Daniil Miromanov- 5 points (2G, 3A)

Peter DiLiberatore- 5 points (1G, 4A)

