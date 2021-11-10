IceHogs Host the Wild on a Winning Weekday Tonight at the BMO

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild at BMO Harris Bank Center tonight at 7:00 on a Winning Weekday! Tonight is the third of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Hogs at Home for a Winning Weekday

Tonight's matchup against the Wild is the first Winning Weekday of the season! If the IceHogs win, you win! With a Hogs victory, every fan in attendance will receive a free IceHogs ticket to the next weekday contest (Wednesday, Dec. 8 vs. Iowa). Buy Winning Weekday Tickets

Reichel Hat Trick Propels IceHogs to Victory

On Sunday, IceHogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel netted his first AHL hat trick, helping the IceHogs defeat the Manitoba Moose, 4-3, at BMO Harris Bank Center. He is the first IceHogs player to net a hat trick since Brandon Pirri's three-goal game against the Chicago Wolves on Apr. 7, 2021. It is the 25th IceHogs hat trick in their AHL history and the 16th to be scored at BMO Harris Bank Center. Watch Reichel's Hat Trick

Connolly Leading by Example

With an assist in Sunday's win over the Moose, forward Brett Connolly extended his personal point streak to three games with a goal and three assists for four points. He is the first IceHogs player this season to have a point streak.

IceHogs and Wild Continue Season Series

The IceHogs and Wild collide for the third of 12 meetings tonight and the first showdown of the season at BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs first saw the Wild in a pair of meetings at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, falling 3-6 and 2-5. In the opening contest, goaltender Arvid Soderblom made a season-high 47 saves. Forward Jakub Pour leads the IceHogs against the Wild with two goals and an assist for three points.

Join the IceHogs as they salute the men and women of our Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on Military Appreciation Night! All active and veteran members of the military receive a FREE ticket when they show their military-issued ID at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office! Fans can also enjoy the first $2 Bud Light Friday of the season featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 3-5-0-0, 6 points (6th, Central Division)

Iowa: 4-3-1-0, 9 points (2nd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 3-6 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

39-31-5-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Wild: Minnesota Wild

