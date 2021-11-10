Teddy Bear Toss Tickets on Sale Now
November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Tickets for the 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet are on sale now via AXS. Always held on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving (November 27), over 140,000 stuffed animals have been thrown on the ice for charity. This season, the bears will be collected and donated to the United Way of Kern County which distributes the bears to dozens of local non-profit organizations.
The best way in to Teddy Bear Toss is still with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack. Get a ticket to Teddy Bear Toss not available to the general public, two other flex vouchers for any other Condors game, a ticket to Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, and a skating pass to the Valley Children's Ice Center. You will save money off box office pricing and fees as well!
As announced earlier today, kids are in free for November home games with the purchase of an adult ticket (at the box office, day of game).
