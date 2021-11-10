Moose Assign Bourque to Newfoundland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned defenceman Trent Bourque to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Bourque, 23, suited up for 19 games with Manitoba during the 2020-21 campaign and recorded four points (1G, 3A). The Burlington, Ont. product has prior AHL experience with the Belleville Senators and skated in the ECHL for both the Brampton Beast and Newfoundland. The defenceman recorded a combined 24 points (3G, 21A) in 51 games split between the two ECHL squads.

ï»¿Prior to making his pro debut, Bourque spent five seasons in the OHL with both the Sudbury Wolves and Owen Sound Attack where he recorded 49 points (4G, 45A) in 272 career games.

Trent Bourque

Defence

Born June 11, 1998 - Burlington, Ont.

Height 6.2 - Weight 201 - Shoots L

