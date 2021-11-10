St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Edmonton Oil Kings. In addition, the Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Neighbours, 19, was drafted by the Blues, 26th overall, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. During his nine-game stint with the team this season, the 6'0, 201-pound forward collected two points (one goal, one assist) and two penalty minutes. The Calgary, Alberta, native spent the previous four seasons with the Oil Kings, posting 131 points (43 goals, 88 assists) and 87 penalty minutes in 141 regular-season games.

Joshua, 25, has dressed in seven games for the Thunderbirds this season, logging four points (one goal, three assists) and eight penalty minutes. The 6'3, 206-pound forward has also made three appearances with the Blues.

The Thunderbirds conclude a three-game road swing with a contest in Providence tonight against the Bruins. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

