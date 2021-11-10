Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 PM

November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on home ice tonight versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. Tonight is the second of 14 meetings between the two Keystone State rivals. This evening's game is Hometown Heroes Night, honoring military, police, firefighters, EMS, and those on the front lines helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-6-2-0) at Hershey Bears (5-2-2-1)

November 10, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #11 | GIANT Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (#49), Katie Guay (#99)

Linespersons: Kilian McNamara (#93), John Rey (#16)

Ticket Information:

http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Tonight's Promotions:

Hometown Heroes Night

Penn State Health Fan Clapper Night (First 5,000 fans)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears are coming off a 5-3 win last Sunday, upending the Springfield Thunderbirds at GIANT Center. The loss was Springfield's first in regulation this season in 10 contests. Hershey tallied first period goals from Mike Sgarbossa and Joe Snively to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the visitor's tied the game in the middle frame on goals from Dakota Joshua and Nathan Todd. Springfield's Logan Brown gave the T-Birds a 3-2 lead with a third period power play goal only 2:39 into the frame, but Hershey's Kale Kessy tied the score at 3-3 at the 5:06 mark. Hershey broke the deadlock on Snively's second goal of the game via the power play at 16:51, and the forward finished off the hat-trick with an empty net goal at 19:24 to give Hershey the win. The Phantoms are also coming off a victory, earning a 5-3 win of their own last Sunday at Charlotte. Five different Phantoms scored, defender Adam Clendening had three assists, and netminder Felix Sandstrom made 35 saves.

JOLTIN' JOE:

Forward Joe Snively's hat-trick in last Sunday's game marked the second of his professional career. The Herndon, Virginia native also added a trio of goals on Feb. 25, 2020 in 6-1 win over Charlotte at GIANT Center. Snively has six points (3g, 3a) in 10 games this season for the Chocolate and White. Snively's hat-trick was Hershey's first since current Washington Capital Connor McMichael hit the twine three times for the Bears in a 3-1 home ice win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 20, 2021.

SCOUTING THE PHANTOMS:

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are coming off a victory in their last outing, but the Orange and Black enter this evening's game in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 2-6-2-0 record. The Phantoms power play ranks last in the AHL at 10.6%, and they are tied for last in the league in goals for with 2.20 averaged per game. Among the positives for the Phantoms is forward Gerry Mayhew, a former AHL MVP, who is tied for the team lead with Max Willman in goals (4). Additionally, 2017 first round draft pick Morgan Frost leads the club with eight points (1g, 7a). Veteran defender Adam Clendening is currently on a three-game point streak, tallying five assists in that span, while Willman has goals in two straight games.

DMOWSKI DIALED IN:

Forward Ryan Dmowski made his Hershey debut in last Saturday's win over the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 24-year-old scored one goal in three games with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, prior to his recall. He was part of Hershey's Training Camp roster and appeared in two preseason games, and registered three points (2g, 1a). The 6', 206-pound native of East Lyme, Conn. had played 46 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack prior to joining the Bears, scoring 10 points (5g, 5a). His first career AHL goal came versus the Phantoms on Apr. 13, 2019 at the PPL Center.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears will be without the services of defenseman Dylan McIlrath tonight. The rearguard was suspended two games by the AHL for an elbowing incident in last Saturday's loss to Providence...Hershey won the previous meeting between these two clubs, claiming a 2-1 decision on Oct. 17 at GIANT Center. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who made his NHL debut on Monday and is currently with the Washington Capitals, had a goal and an assist that night...Lehigh Valley captain Cal O'Reilly and Hershey captain Matt Moulson were teammates previously with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.