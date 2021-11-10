Chicago Blackhawks Assign Wyatt Kalynuk to IceHogs
November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Kalynuk, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks last season on March 7 vs. Tampa Bay. He posted nine points (4G, 5A) in 21 contests with Chicago and recorded 10 points (2G, 8A) in eight games with Rockford last year.
The Rockford IceHogs continue their five-game homestand at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild! Don't miss a second of the action as this Central Division rivalry heats back up! Wednesday is the first Winning Weekday of the season! If the IceHogs win, you WIN! If the IceHogs win, all fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Wednesday, Dec. 8 vs. Iowa). Buy Tickets
Join the IceHogs as they salute the men and women of our Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on Military Appreciation Night! Active and veteran members of the military receive a FREE ticket with valid military ID at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office. Fans can also enjoy the first $2 Bud Light Friday of the season featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
Listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
