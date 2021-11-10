Chicago Blackhawks Assign Wyatt Kalynuk to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Kalynuk, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks last season on March 7 vs. Tampa Bay. He posted nine points (4G, 5A) in 21 contests with Chicago and recorded 10 points (2G, 8A) in eight games with Rockford last year.

