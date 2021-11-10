Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andrej Sustr to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Andrej Sustr to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning have also reassigned forward Alexey Lipanov from Syracuse to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Sustr, 30, has skated in eight games for the Lightning this season, posting one goal and two penalty minutes to go along with a +1 rating. The Plzen, Czech Republic native has skated in 331 career NHL games with the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks over eight seasons, collecting 11 goals and 64 points to go along with 149 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-7, 217-pound defenseman has also played in 59 career AHL games over three seasons with the Crunch and San Diego Gulls, notching three goals and 10 points.

Lipanov, 22, has skated in one game with the Crunch this season. He appeared in 33 games with the Dynamo Krasnogorsk of the VHL last season recording 15 points (7g, 8a). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound center has played in 15 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, tallying three assists. He has also skated in 41 total ECHL contests with the Solar Bears recording 20 points (10g, 10a).

Lipanov was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 76th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

