Clurman Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.

The following player has been reassigned by the Colorado Eagles:

Pos. Player Team (League)

D Nate Clurman Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, November 12th at 6:00pm MT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

