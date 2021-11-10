Skarek Sacks Syracuse as Islanders Win, 3-1

November 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Jakub Skarek made 35 saves on his 22nd birthday and Chris Terry had two points (one goal, one assist) to help the Bridgeport Islanders (5-5-0-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earn a 3-1 win against the Syracuse Crunch (5-4-1-0) at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Wednesday.

Terry scored a power-play goal at 9:44 of the third period, which stood as the game-winner, and added an assist for his second multi-point outing of the season. Grant Hutton and Kyle MacLean also beat Syracuse goaltender Amir Miftakhov, who entered the night ranked second in the AHL in goals-against-average and third in save percentage.

It was Bridgeport's first win on the road this season (1-3-0-2) and its second consecutive victory overall following a 3-2 decision against Hartford on Sunday.

The Crunch struck first at 13:29 of the opening frame when Gabriel Dumont converted on a rebound for his sixth goal of the season. Jesse Lees floated a shot at Skarek that was turned back, but Dumont polished off the third chance following a second save on Daniel Walcott's attempt.

Hutton made it 1-1 less than four minutes later with his second goal of the season and second in his last four games. It was a peculiar goal, one that was shot from above the right hash marks, went off Walcott's reaching stick, and turned end-over-end through the air before falling behind Miftakhov and into an open net.

The contest remained knotted for the duration of the first period, throughout the second, and up until 9:44 of the third, when Terry deflected home Anatolii Golyshev's shot on the power play to make it 2-1. Terry and Golyshev are now tied for the team lead with five goals each.

MacLean added an insurance marker and put the exclamation point on Wednesday's win with his second goal in as many games at 16:25 of the third. Parker Wotherspoon guided a lengthy slap shot on target, but Miftakhov dropped the rebound and MacLean muscled it home for the 3-1 final.

Syracuse had several opportunities to tie the game in the closing minutes, enjoying a three-man advantage late following consecutive hooking penalties against Andy Andreoff and Hutton, plus an empty net. However, Skarek sealed the win and improved to 5-1-1 in eight appearances.

The Islanders finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Miftakhov (3-1-0) had 26 saves in his first AHL setback.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a season-long five-game road trip on Friday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. It will mark the second and final meeting between the two teams. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.