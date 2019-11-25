Mariners Weekly: Holiday Homestand

November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





Last season, every time the Mariners struggled on the road, they'd return to their safe haven at the Cross Insurance Arena and get their game back on track. After a disappointing trip to Norfolk last week, they're hoping that more home cooking can be the recipe for success as they head into the month of December. This week brings three different opponents in four days - including a first timer on Friday.

The week that was

Wednesday, Nov. 20th - MNE: 1, NOR: 6

The first of four meetings between the Mariners and the Norfolk Admirals was a physical affair, with Dwyer Tschantz getting in a fight with Norfolk's Joe Masonius, and Jonathan Racine later going after Masonius for what he thought should have been a kneeing penalty. The Admirals scored five unanswered goals after Ted Hart's first ECHL tally in the first minute of the 2nd, ending an 11 game losing streak. FULL GAME RECAP

Friday, Nov. 22nd - MNE: 6, NOR: 1

The Mariners exacted their revenge, with a score reversal, led by four point games from Ryan Culkin and Dillan Fox. Connor LaCouvee made a potential "save of the year" in the second period, and earned his third win, making 27 saves. Morgan Adams-Moisan also scored his first goal of the season in the blowout win. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, Nov. 23rd - MNE: 2, NOR: 5

Ted Hart scored his second goal of the series just 58 seconds into the game, but Norfolk would score the next five, building a 4-1 lead through two. A Zach Tolkinen power play goal in the third wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and the Admirals took two of three. FULL GAME RECAP

Transactions (oldest to most recent)

F Jake Elmer was reassigned from Hartford (AHL) to Maine by the New York Rangers

D Scott Savage was recalled to Milwaukee (AHL)

D Ryan Culkin was recalled to Laval (AHL), Scott Savage was reassigned from Milwaukee (AHL) to Maine

This week's schedule (all times Eastern)

Tues, Nov. 26 vs. Worcester Railers - 7:00 PM (HOME) - Sensory Reduced Game for Autism Awareness

Fri, Nov. 29 vs. Indy Fuel - 7:15 PM (HOME) - Black Friday

Sat, Nov. 30 vs. Newfoundland Growlers - 6:00 PM (HOME) - Aquaman Night (presented by Spectrum Healthcare Partners)

Tuesday is a sensory reduced game for Autism Awareness featuring no goal horn, lower noise levels, and a quiet space for fans who need relief from the normal hectic atmosphere of a hockey game. A quiet space will be available for fans who need it as well as seating with extra space. Friday features Black Friday discounts at the Mariners merchandise stand: 20% off all Mariners pucks during the first intermission and 15% off all Mariners hats during the second intermission. Both promotions are limited to five items per customer and must be purchased with a credit or debit card. Friday's community collection for the South Portland Food Cupboard also features a Black Friday deal, as fans can get an additional ticket voucher for a weekday game when bringing five donations (regularly one ticket). Saturday night will feature specialty Aquaman jerseys as part of the league's partnership with DC Comics, which will be auctioned through the ECHL via the Handbid App during the game. There will also be a balloon artist for kids on the concourse.

Community News

MARINERS RAISE $1440 FOR PORTLAND HOCKEY TRUST

Mariners Coach's Show

The Mariners Coach's Show is off this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The show returns on Tuesday, December 3rd, airing from 6-7 PM live at Three Dollar Deweys in downtown Portland.

Looking ahead:

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, will be Saturday, December 7th when the Mariners host Adirondack at 6:00 PM. This season, all stuffed animals donated will benefit local fire departments. The first 2,000 fans will also receive a Mariners mini stick, courtesy of JobsInMe. As with all Saturday and Sunday home games, Family Four Packs are available: four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners can koozies, starting at $80. The full promotional schedule is here.

Holiday Packs:

Mariners Holiday Packs are on sale, with three different tiers to fit any gift-giving budget. With early bird pricing available through December 3rd, Holiday Packs start at $25 and can be purchased through the Mariners online shop here.

Community Collection:

The Mariners and the Cross Insurance Arena are collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard at home games through the remainder of November. Fans who donate five items will receive a ticket to a Mariners weekday game (two tickets for Black Friday donations). Items MUST be donated at the Promotions Port to the right of the main security gates. While the Mariners will accept donations at their office, fans are not eligible to receive tickets unless the items are donated at a game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.