Marvel Super Hero Night Saturday

Marvel Super Hero™ Night

Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 p.m.

Scope Arena

WHO: Hampton Roads Hockey Fans

WHAT: The Norfolk Admirals are inviting fans to our Marvel Super Hero™ Night

WHEN: Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Arena

Norfolk Admirals vs. Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: Norfolk Scope

201 E. Brambleton Ave.

Norfolk, VA 23510

Tickets available at the Scope Box Office, online at www.norfolkadmirals.com, or by calling (757) 640-1212.

WHY:

-Dress as your favorite Marvel Super Hero™ for the game! There will be a costume

contest during the game.

-Post-game skate (skating is optional) with a chance to meet the players

- Spider-man will be in attendance. Tickets for the exclusive meet and greet with Spider-man are $25 and include early entry, hot dog and soda combo, and a red level ticket. The first 20 people to purchase the ticket will get to sit on the Norfolk Admirals bench and watch warmups.

- Ticket package is available online at https://fevo.me/meetspidermanhttps://fevo.me/meetspiderman

- Group tickets start at $10 for information or to reserve your seats call (757) 640-1212

