Marvel Super Hero Night Saturday
November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Marvel Super Hero™ Night
Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 p.m.
Scope Arena
WHO: Hampton Roads Hockey Fans
WHAT: The Norfolk Admirals are inviting fans to our Marvel Super Hero™ Night
WHEN: Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk Admirals vs. Jacksonville Icemen
WHERE: Norfolk Scope
201 E. Brambleton Ave.
Norfolk, VA 23510
Tickets available at the Scope Box Office, online at www.norfolkadmirals.com, or by calling (757) 640-1212.
WHY:
-Dress as your favorite Marvel Super Hero™ for the game! There will be a costume
contest during the game.
-Post-game skate (skating is optional) with a chance to meet the players
- Spider-man will be in attendance. Tickets for the exclusive meet and greet with Spider-man are $25 and include early entry, hot dog and soda combo, and a red level ticket. The first 20 people to purchase the ticket will get to sit on the Norfolk Admirals bench and watch warmups.
- Ticket package is available online at https://fevo.me/meetspidermanhttps://fevo.me/meetspiderman
- Group tickets start at $10 for information or to reserve your seats call (757) 640-1212
