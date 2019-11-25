Thunder Weekly, November 25

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita took on the Allen Americans this past weekend. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, November 22

Wichita at Allen, 7-3 L recap

Saturday, November 23

Wichita at Allen, 3-2 W (OT) recap

Sunday, November 24

Allen at Wichita, 3-2 L (OT) recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 27

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, November 29

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, November 30

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 6-2-2-0

AWAY: 3-3-2-0

OVERALL: 9-5-4-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 1-0-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 22 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Chris Crane, 9

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 13

Points: Chris Crane, Jack Combs, 14

+/-: Spencer Dorowicz, Peter Crinella, +6

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 35

LAST WEEK -

Friday, November 22 at Allen, 7-3 L

Wichita traveled to Allen for the first time this season to begin a three-in-three. The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Jason Salvaggio and Cameron Hebig. Allen fought back and took a 4-2 lead into the third. After the Thunder scored to make it a one-goal game, Allen scored three times in less than three minutes to take a 7-3 win.

Saturday, November 23 at Allen, 3-2 W (OT)

For the second night in a row, Wichita hopped out to a 2-0 lead as Cameron Hebig and Peter Crinella found the net for the Thunder. Allen scored twice in the third and forced overtime. Ostap Safin netted the game-winner for the Thunder, winning 3-2.

Sunday, November 24 vs. Allen, 3-2 L (OT)

Spencer Dorowicz got the scoring started in the first period and the Thunder led 1-0 after one. Alex Guptill, who had two goals for the Americans, tied the game in the second on the power play and gave them the lead in the third. Beau Starrett scored with under nine minutes left and the game headed to overtime for the second night in a row. Alex Breton potted the game-winner just 50 seconds into the extra session for the 3-2 win.

GILLY GILLY - Mitch Gillam continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He leads the league in minutes played (847), saves (497) and is tied for fourth with 7 wins.

BEAU KNOWS - Beau Starrett has come on strong over the last nine games. He tied the game yesterday with a rocket from the left circle to force overtime. He has points in four-straight and points in eight of his last nine outings. Overall, he has 12 points (6g, 6a) in 18 games during his rookie season.

TWICE AS NICE - Jack Combs added 4 assists over the weekend, upping his total to 9 helpers on the season. He had a pair on Friday and followed that up with two more on Sunday afternoon. Combs has 14 points (5g, 9a) in 13 games for the Thunder and is nearing 300 career ECHL points.

PARK AND REC - Patrik Parkkonen has been a solid addition to the Thunder blue line this season. He has assists in four-straight games, is tied for 8th in helpers in the league and 4th among defensemen with 13 assists. He almost tallied his first goal on Friday night, but the official waived it off for incidental contact in the crease.

FIRST TIME - Ostap Safin recorded his first career overtime game-winner on Friday night. He jumped on a rebound after Beau Starrett took the puck hard to the net and gave Wichita 3-2 win on Friday. The rookie forward out of Prague, Czech Republic has 11 points (5g, 6a) in 15 games this season.

MILESTONES - Riley Weselowski and Bruce Ramsay are approaching milestones. Weselowski is two shy of 400 ECHL games. Ramsay is nearing 800 games behind the bench as a pro coach.

CLIMBING MOUNTAINS - Wichita is in a busy stretch of games against the Mountain Division. In fact, the Thunder will play divisional opponents for the next three months and will not see a team outside the Mountain until a trip to Fort Wayne on March 11.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita held an opponent below 30 shots for the first time this season on Sunday...Chris Crane is fourth in the league with 4 power play goals...Ostap Safin is tied for 4th among rookies in plus/minus (+6)... Patrik Parkkonen is tied for 2nd among defensemen with 13 helpers and tied for 4th in scoring among blueliners (13 points)...Wichita is 6-2-2-0 at home...Wichita is 5-0-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-3-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 5-0-4-0 in one-goal games...

