Walleye on the Road for Three

November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 9-5-1-0, 3rd Central Division

Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, November 22 at Fort Wayne (6-2 Win)

Saturday, November 23 vs. Kalamazoo (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, November 29 at Reading at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Saturday, November 30 at Reading at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Sunday, December 1 at Wheeling at 4:05 p.m. (3:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room).

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, November 25 - No Practice

Tuesday, November 26 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Wednesday, November 27 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Thursday, November 28 - Travel to Reading

Friday, November 29 - Game at Reading at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 - Game at Reading at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 1 - Game at Wheeling at 4:05 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Offense leads to a pair of wins: Toledo posted 11 goals in two games this past weekend to pick up victories over Fort Wayne and Kalamazoo. Toledo used two goals each from Abbott Girduckis and TJ Hensick to pull away from the Komets Friday night with a 6-2 win at Fort Wayne. It was the same story Saturday night with the Walleye getting five goals from five different players on their way to a 5-2 home victory over Kalamazoo.

Milestones achieved: The victory Friday was a milestone for the Walleye franchise as Toledo has reached 400 all-time wins since they started play in the 2009-2010 season. The Walleye all-time record stands at 401-268-66 since that first contest against Florida back in October of 2009. Saturday night was personal achievement for Head Coach Dan Watson as he notched his 150th win as the head coach for the Walleye. Watson is only 12 wins shy of Greg Puhalski (162) who is second on the all-time Toledo ECHL wins list (Nick Vitucci 289 wins).

Packing the house: With 8,078 in attendance on Saturday night, the Walleye posted their fourth standing room only crowd of the season in just five home games. The Walleye are averaging 7,773 fans per game which is second most in the ECHL.

Girduckis climbing the ladder: With a five point weekend, first year forward Abbott Girduckis continues to rise as he leads Toledo in goal scoring with 10 and his 18 points is also tops on the team. Only Liam Pecararo of Greenville and Jan Drozg of Wheeling have as many points (18 each) as Girduckis in scoring for rookies.

Walleye Transaction: The Toledo Walleye announced today that they have released forward Zack Phillips. In 12 games with the Walleye, the 27-year-old posted a pair of goals and one assist with six penalty minutes. He did not play in either game this past weekend

Three in three road weekend ahead for the Walleye: Toledo has three games in three days coming this weekend starting Friday night in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Friday and Saturday matchups are the only times this year that the Walleye and Royals will play during the 2019-20 campaign. Toledo owns an all-time ECHL record of 35-29-10 against the Royals. Sunday afternoon, the Walleye finish the weekend off with its first trip this year into Wheeling. The Walleye defeated the Nailers 5-4 in overtime on November 6 in the first meeting of the season.

PLAYER APPEARANCE

Giving Back: Continuing a Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign tradition, Walleye players and staff will serve as ringers at two Kroger locations on Tuesday, Novmeber 26.

Sylvania- Monroe Stree

2-3 p.m. Brenden Kotyk | Justin Buzzeo

3-4 p.m. Mike Moffat | Kaden Fulcher

4-5 p.m. Charle-Edouard D'Astous

5-6 p.m. Mark Auk | Josh Kestner

Perrysburg

2-3 p.m. Alex Kromm | Abbott Girduckis

3-4 p.m. Josh Winquist | Braden Troock

4-5 p.m. Tyler Spezia | Steve Olesky

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Abbott Girduckis (3 goals - 2 assists = 5 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .926 save %)

NOW IN THE SWAMP SHOP

Zombie Fish first hit the ice in 2016. He's back (by popular demand) for the 2019-20 season with a new color scheme. The Toledo Walleye 'Zombie Fish' is available only in the Swamp Shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.