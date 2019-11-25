Mavs Monday: KC Continues Thanksgiving Road Trip in Wichita this Weekend

November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Mavericks look to gain ground in the ECHL's Mountain Division this week as they travel to Wichita to face the rival Wichita Thunder for two games on Friday and Saturday.

Last Week's Action

Tue. 11/19: 4-2 L vs. Allen

Fri. 11/22: 4-2 L at Idaho

Sat. 11/23: 3-2 L (OT) at Idaho

This Week's Schedule

Fri. 11/29: at Wichita

Sat. 11/30: at Wichita

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen (13-3-2-0, 28 points)

2. Rapid City (12-5-2-0, 26 points)

3. Idaho (10-5-2-0, 24 points)

4. Wichita (9-5-4-0, 22 points)

5. Tulsa (7-11-2-0, 16 points)

6. Utah (6-7-2-1, 15 points)

7. Kansas City (6-9-2-0, 14 points)

Back In The Saddle

Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons appeared in his first game with the Mavericks for the first time in over a year, stopping 37 of 41 shots against the Steelheads Friday night.

Shorty Season

Mavericks forward CJ Eick scored shorthanded goals in consecutive games last week, scoring

unassisted against Allen on Tuesday and again on Friday night against Idaho.

Road Weary

The Mavericks are 0-4-2-0 in their first six road games and are still searching for their first

road win of the season.

Two-Goal Curse

The Mavericks are 0-7-2-0 when scoring two goals.

Hitting the Road

The Mavericks are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season thus far. After two games in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads, the Mavs now head to Wichita this weekend to face the Wichita Thunder for two games before returning home to face Wichita on Friday, December 6th.

Teddy Bear Toss

The Mavericks will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss against the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday, December 7th. After the Mavs first goal, fans will throw stuffed animals onto the ice to then be collected and distributed to children in need all across the metro.

On the Board

Mavericks defenseman Neal Goff scored the first goal of his professional career last Saturday

against Rapid City. In three seasons and 72 games in both the ECHL and AHL, Goff had

never scored a goal until Saturday. It was his 65th game with the Mavericks.

New Blood

The Mavericks signed defenseman Malcolm Hayes from the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL on Saturday. He is the first Mavericks player signed out of the SPHL since Loren Ulett was signed from the Birmingham Bulls on January 2, 2019. Hayes appeared in 10 games for Fayetteville this season, registering one assist.

Carrying Over

The second period has been a critical period for the Mavericks in determining outcomes

this season. KC is 4-0-0-0 when leading after two periods and 0-6-1-0 when trailing after two

periods this season.

Hitting the Numbers

The Mavericks average margin of victory in wins this season is 3.67 goals and they average

5.5 goals scored when they are the winning team.

Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.