Sabres Acquire Spencer from Tampa Bay

Cincinnati, OH - TheBuffalo Sabres, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, have acquired defenseman Matthew Spencer from the Tampa Bay Lightning, in exchange for Cyclones defenseman Devante Stephens. Spencer, who was playing for the American Hockey League's (AHL) Syracuse Crunch, has been reassigned to Cincinnati.

Spencer has appeared in five games this season between the Crunch and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, dishing out an assist in the process. He skated in 47 games between Syracuse and Orlando in 2018-19, accounting for a pair of goals and 14 assists in that time. Overall, in 106 pro games between the Crunch, Solar Bears, and Adirondack Thunder, the Oakville, ON, native has totaled 20 goals and 25 assists.

Drafted by the Lightning in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Spencer played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), spending four seasons with the Peterborough Petes. In 251 OHL games, he accounted for 19 goals and 79 assists, and was named an assistant captain during his final two seasons from 2015-17.

Stephens departs Cincinnati having appeared in three games for the Cyclones this season, recording an assist in those contests. Currently in his third pro campaign, Stephens accounted for eight goals and 17 assists in 69 games in 2018-19, marking a 23-point improvement from 2017-18, where he was responsible for four goals and nine assists in 26 combined games between the Cyclones and Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's AHL affiliate.

Prior to turning pro, the White Rock, BC native spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kelowna Rockets. In 203 WHL games, the 2015, fifth-round Buffalo Sabres draft selection posted 19 goals and 38 assists, along with 166 minutes in penalties, and helped lead the team to a WHL championship in 2015.

