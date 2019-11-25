ECHL Transactions - November 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 25, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Luke Stork, F

Fort Wayne:

Ian Mackey, F

Jakob Reichert, F

Toledo:

Zack Phillips, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Iowa

Atlanta:

Add Greg Ozubko, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Greg Ozubko, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Cincinnati:

Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Florida:

Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Fort Wayne:

Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Scott Savage, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Ryan Gropp, F activated from reserve

Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Culkin, D recalled by Laval

Newfoundland:

Add Colt Conrad, F activated from reserve

Delete Mac Hollowell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Halverson, G returned from loan to Providence

Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

South Carolina:

Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve

Delete Ed Wittchow, D recalled by Hershey

Utah:

Delete Hunter Miska, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Lane Bauer, F activated from reserve [11/24]

Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve [11/24]

