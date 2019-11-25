ECHL Transactions - November 25
November 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 25, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Luke Stork, F
Fort Wayne:
Ian Mackey, F
Jakob Reichert, F
Toledo:
Zack Phillips, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Iowa
Atlanta:
Add Greg Ozubko, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Greg Ozubko, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Cincinnati:
Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Florida:
Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Fort Wayne:
Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Scott Savage, D assigned by Milwaukee
Add Ryan Gropp, F activated from reserve
Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Culkin, D recalled by Laval
Newfoundland:
Add Colt Conrad, F activated from reserve
Delete Mac Hollowell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Halverson, G returned from loan to Providence
Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
South Carolina:
Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve
Delete Ed Wittchow, D recalled by Hershey
Utah:
Delete Hunter Miska, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Lane Bauer, F activated from reserve [11/24]
Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve [11/24]
